JSE in bid to lure Asian capital

Investor conference sets sights on Dubai, Southeast Asia

President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni topped the bill this week at an investor conference that aimed to tap into Asia's giant pools of capital by luring more of it into SA and persuading more Southeast Asian issuers to list on the JSE.



The virtual SA Tomorrow conference, which the JSE hosted with Citi and Absa, was a first-time addition to the New York investor conference the JSE and its partners host in November each year...