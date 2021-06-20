Business

JSE in bid to lure Asian capital

Investor conference sets sights on Dubai, Southeast Asia

20 June 2021 - 00:20 By Hilary Joffe

President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni topped the bill this week at an investor conference that aimed to tap into Asia's giant pools of capital by luring more of it into SA and persuading more Southeast Asian issuers to list on the JSE.

The virtual SA Tomorrow conference, which the JSE hosted with Citi and Absa, was a first-time addition to the New York investor conference the JSE and its partners host in November each year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Own up to 95-million shares with YWBN Mutual Bank Business
  2. Tripplo named Fast Company SA’s most innovative company Business
  3. Indian tycoon Adani loses $9bn in three days in wealth rout Business
  4. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  5. SA Breweries turns investment taps back on for home market Business

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...