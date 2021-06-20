My Brilliant Career: Helping firms manage the physical assets they have

Mkululi Dube is operations director at SDM Asset Management & Consulting

Tell me about the work you do at SDM Asset Management & Consulting.



As operations director, I am responsible for ensuring that the operations of the business are well co-ordinated and geared to deliver value for both the SDM shareholders and our clients, who engage our services to advise them on their physical assets...