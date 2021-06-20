Business

My Brilliant Career: Helping firms manage the physical assets they have

Mkululi Dube is operations director at SDM Asset Management &amp; Consulting

20 June 2021 - 00:04 By Margaret Harris

Tell me about the work you do at SDM Asset Management & Consulting.

As operations director, I am responsible for ensuring that the operations of the business are well co-ordinated and geared to deliver value for both the SDM shareholders and our clients, who engage our services to advise them on their physical assets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Own up to 95-million shares with YWBN Mutual Bank Business
  2. Tripplo named Fast Company SA’s most innovative company Business
  3. Indian tycoon Adani loses $9bn in three days in wealth rout Business
  4. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  5. SA Breweries turns investment taps back on for home market Business

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...