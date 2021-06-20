R3bn to relaunch SAA not a problem for bidders, says Gidon Novick

Novick adamant that no public funding will be part of the R3bn

The consortium planning to buy a 51% interest in SAA says raising the R3bn for the airline's relaunch is the least of its worries.



Gidon Novick, CEO of Takatso, said in an interview this week that the consortium had received approaches from international investors but turned them down because it preferred local backers...