Business

R3bn to relaunch SAA not a problem for bidders, says Gidon Novick

Novick adamant that no public funding will be part of the R3bn

20 June 2021 - 00:19 By Nick Wilson

The consortium planning to buy a 51% interest in SAA says raising the R3bn for the airline's relaunch is the least of its worries.

Gidon Novick, CEO of Takatso, said in an interview this week that the consortium had received approaches from international investors but turned them down because it preferred local backers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Own up to 95-million shares with YWBN Mutual Bank Business
  2. Tripplo named Fast Company SA’s most innovative company Business
  3. Indian tycoon Adani loses $9bn in three days in wealth rout Business
  4. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  5. SA Breweries turns investment taps back on for home market Business

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...