Tackling mayhem in municipalities
Sakeliga is trying to fix the kind of issues that forced Clover's hand
20 June 2021 - 00:07
Piet le Roux, CEO of Sakeliga, which represents more than 12,000 businesses in towns across the country, says it has been forced by years of inaction in the face of collapsing municipalities to take the government to court.
"We're litigating against the municipalities, against the minister of finance and the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs [Cogta]," he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.