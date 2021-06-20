Business

Tackling mayhem in municipalities

Sakeliga is trying to fix the kind of issues that forced Clover's hand

20 June 2021 - 00:07 By Chris Barron

Piet le Roux, CEO of Sakeliga, which represents more than 12,000 businesses in towns across the country, says it has been forced by years of inaction in the face of collapsing municipalities to take the government to court.

"We're litigating against the municipalities, against the minister of finance and the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs [Cogta]," he says...

