Beware the 'golden share', says Maseko

27 June 2021 - 07:19 By CHRIS BARRON

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has words of caution for Takatso, the consortium that is planning to buy a stake in South African Airways (SAA), about its relationship with the government. The state will have a 49% stake in the airline if the deal proceeds.

The government is a 40.5% shareholder in Telkom after relinquishing its control of the state-owned company in 2013, but Telkom has never allowed it to exert any pressure or influence board appointments, Maseko said in an interview this week...

