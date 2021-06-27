Covid burdens women
27 June 2021 - 05:00
Child-care demands at home rocketed during the pandemic, but men and women did not split the burden equally.
Globally, women took on 173 additional hours of unpaid child care last year, compared to 59 additional hours for men, a study released Friday by the Center for Global Development, a poverty nonprofit, found. The gap widened in low- and middle-income countries, where women cared for children for more than three times as many hours as men did...
