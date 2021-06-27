HILARY JOFFE: Quick cure needed for SA's disease of taking forever
27 June 2021 - 07:13
The trouble with this country is it takes forever to get anything done. That, in effect, was the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said at a briefing this week at the Port of Cape Town that he wanted to cut regulatory processes by half "because much of what really puts the brakes on economic growth is the long period it takes to get things done".
It's like a disease SA has, he said. "I have it too."..
