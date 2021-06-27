How to . . . Stop overthinking in its tracks

Uncertainty fuels overthinking, but information brings more certainty

● It could be a presentation you have to give to your team or a speech at a conference, but not long after you have celebrated being chosen to shine, you are crippled by doubt and unable to stop thinking about how badly it will go.



“It is healthy to be a little bit nervous. You are honing your talents – but by doubting your ability you are jeopardising your career, relationships and self-worth,” says master life coach Lizette Volkwyn. She advises:..