How to . . . Stop overthinking in its tracks

Uncertainty fuels overthinking, but information brings more certainty

● It could be a presentation you have to give to your team or a speech at a conference, but not long after you have celebrated being chosen to shine, you are crippled by doubt and unable to stop thinking about how badly it will go.



β€œIt is healthy to be a little bit nervous. You are honing your talents – but by doubting your ability you are jeopardising your career, relationships and self-worth,” says master life coach Lizette Volkwyn. She advises:..