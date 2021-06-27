Rubicon slump was worse, say upbeat fintech executives

Two of the veteran businessmen behind JSE-listed fintech investment company Capital Appreciation struck an optimistic note this week, saying that while SA was only now emerging from a decade of poor economic growth, the years following the notorious Rubicon speech in 1985 were tougher.



Speaking after the release of Capital Appreciation's results this week, joint-CEO Michael Pimstein and CFO Alan Salomon, said though conditions in SA were difficult at the moment, there were "green shoots" showing in the economy...