Rubicon slump was worse, say upbeat fintech executives
27 June 2021 - 05:00
Two of the veteran businessmen behind JSE-listed fintech investment company Capital Appreciation struck an optimistic note this week, saying that while SA was only now emerging from a decade of poor economic growth, the years following the notorious Rubicon speech in 1985 were tougher.
Speaking after the release of Capital Appreciation's results this week, joint-CEO Michael Pimstein and CFO Alan Salomon, said though conditions in SA were difficult at the moment, there were "green shoots" showing in the economy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.