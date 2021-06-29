Government ‘trying to find surplus monies’ to help businesses hit by lockdown: Thulas Nxesi

The government confirmed on Tuesday it was looking to provide income support to businesses effectively shut down by the level 4 lockdown restrictions announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said “social partners” involved in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) would be “engaging” with each other this week to “thrash out a plan for income support” for those industries closed by the government under the restrictions.

Nedlac is the vehicle used by the government, labour and business to cooperate to find negotiated solutions for all parties.