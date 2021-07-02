Comair cans Kulula and British Airways flights
Level 4 lockdown regulations punted as reason for grounding flights for three weeks
Comair, operators for Kulula and British Airways, have temporarily suspended all flights in SA for the next three weeks.
The operator said Kulula customers who had a valid ticket booked until July 29 would be able use their ticket within 12 months from first date of travel without any penalty.
The British Airways “Book with Confidence” policy would apply to all customers holding a valid ticket with British Airways and operated by Comair.
On Friday the airline operator said flights were suspended after the adjusted level 4 lockdown and prohibition on all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng.
“Flights will be suspended from July 5. Comair aims to recommence services from July 30 subject to regulations being eased and Covid-19 infection rates, particularly in Gauteng, being contained.”
Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said the decision around the suspension was a difficult one.
“We believe under the circumstances it is the right course of action.”
Comair business rescue practitioner Richard Ferguson said the temporary suspension was a “bold, brave and responsible step towards ensuring passenger and staff health and safety”.