Business

THE BIG READ

A body blow for SA airline industry

Level 4 restrictions stall recovery just as things were taking off

04 July 2021 - 00:09 By NICK WILSON

SA’s Covid-ravaged airlines, which have been struggling to see daylight for the past 15 months, have been left reeling by the latest level 4 lockdown imposed by the government.

The restrictions, which bar leisure travel to and from Gauteng, SA’s economic hub and the province with the most Covid-19 infections, are expected to further delay a recovery for an industry which has been one of the worst affected by the pandemic...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comair cans Kulula and British Airways flights Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Private sector steps in with mass sites to boost vaccine rollout Business
  4. What are the benefits of having offshore life insurance? Business
  5. Medshield announces positive performance amid pandemic Business

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...