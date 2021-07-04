THE BIG READ
A body blow for SA airline industry
Level 4 restrictions stall recovery just as things were taking off
04 July 2021 - 00:09
SA’s Covid-ravaged airlines, which have been struggling to see daylight for the past 15 months, have been left reeling by the latest level 4 lockdown imposed by the government.
The restrictions, which bar leisure travel to and from Gauteng, SA’s economic hub and the province with the most Covid-19 infections, are expected to further delay a recovery for an industry which has been one of the worst affected by the pandemic...
