‘Aid on the way for businesses’

Ters relief money for those workers hit by latest lockdown

While the alcohol industry and restaurants count the costs of tighter restrictions, organised business says additional income support will soon be on its way for those businesses that have been disrupted.



The level 4 restrictions include a fourth liquor ban since the end of March last year and a prohibition on dining in restaurants. SAB and Vinpro are taking legal action against the liquor ban...