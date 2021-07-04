Private sector steps in with mass sites to boost vaccine rollout
Business for SA estimates that workplace sites could collectively vaccinate about 28,000 people a day
04 July 2021 - 00:09
Private sector vaccination sites are gearing up for a surge as the rollout opens to over-50s.
New mass sites are coming online and talks with the government to make it easier for uninsured people to use private sector facilities are well advanced...
