Wall St surges on US jobs report
Nonfarm payrolls increased as companies raised wages to draw millions of reluctant Americans back into the labour force
04 July 2021 - 00:03
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Friday as a bigger-than-expected rise in US monthly payrolls offered tentative signs that a worker shortage could be starting to ease, putting job market recovery back on track.
The US labour department’s closely watched employment report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month, as companies raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant Americans back into the labour force. The unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 5.9% in May. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month, less than forecast...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.