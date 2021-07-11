ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: One super app to rule them all

Two South African milestones in the world of apps this month point to a near future in which our technology use will be more streamlined and seamless. That in turn means less clutter, not only on our smartphones, but in our lives in general.



Last week, Vodacom announced the VodaPay Super App, developed by Vodacom Financial Services in partnership with global digital lifestyle platform Alipay. It is described as "an all-encompassing mobile payments solution that has been customised to meet the specific lifestyle and payment needs of consumers, businesses and tech developers"...