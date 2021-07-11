Business

Branson buckles up for Virgin space trip

The decision to fly followed the US Federal Aviation Administration's approval for Virgin Galactic to carry fee-paying passengers

11 July 2021 - 00:06 By

Richard Branson's expected rocket-powered trip to the edge of space today will mark a return to the daredevil exploits that first established the billionaire's swashbuckling reputation.

For decades, Branson engaged in a series of record-breaking stunts in which he kite-surfed for 48km between England and France, crossed the Atlantic Ocean by speedboat in just three days and then spanned the Pacific in a hot-air balloon at speeds of as much as 394km/h...

