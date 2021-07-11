China woes create bitcoin gap
A crackdown in China has taken out a vast number of machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoins
11 July 2021 - 00:04
Now's a great time to get into bitcoin mining. That is, if you can find a place to plug in.
A crackdown in China has taken out a vast number of machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoins. Now profitability for miners has surged as the amount of energy needed to devise a solution for a bitcoin block plummets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.