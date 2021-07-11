Business

Didi Global clampdown spooks investors

11 July 2021 - 00:07 By

To the world's investors, the saga over Didi Global has made China's biggest tech firms a riskier bet as President Xi Jinping seeks to control one of the country's most valuable resources: big data.

Didi is by most measures an appealing success story. The firm controls almost the entire ride-hailing market in China and counts SoftBank Group and Tencent as major shareholders...

