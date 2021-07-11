INSIDE VIEW
HILARY JOFFE: Common sense and common purpose get jab rollout into gear
It's finally looking like SA's rollout is really rolling
11 July 2021 - 00:09
South Africans tend to welcome any excuse for one-upmanship against Australia, and this was an unusual one. Australia's government this week called in the private sector to beg for help with the country's vaccine programme, which is not going at all well.
The business leaders who were called to a roundtable on Wednesday agreed to urge their staff to get vaccinated and provide incentives to customers to do so. They offered logistical support to aid the vaccination rollout. Government leaders quoted by the Financial Times said the businesses raised interesting ideas about how they could put their resources to work to support the rollout...
