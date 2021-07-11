Business

Insurers warned on loss-of-trade claims

If they don't pay for business interruption, clients will depart

11 July 2021 - 00:07 By NICK WILSON

With some short-term insurers offering limited payouts on business interruption claims, a group representing about 850 leisure claimants believes the sector is ripe for disruption by new and existing players.

Speaking this week after a media update on business interruption claims, Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) CEO Ryan Woolley said customers whose trust had been damaged may look for alternative suppliers of insurance. Asked if any of its clients intended leaving their current insurers once their cases had been settled, he replied: "Absolutely."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘The time to invest is now’ says CM Trading CEO Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Does your PC security work from home? Business
  4. FREE TO READ | Consultancy: How to future-proof your business Business
  5. Mad rush to invest as Sars closes rebate door Business

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola