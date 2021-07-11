THE BIG READ
Tech meets terroir as SA wines adapt
As the southwestern corner of the country becomes hotter because of climate change, wine producers could shift to warmer-climate wine varieties
11 July 2021 - 00:08
SA's wine industry, which has been hit by bans on the sale of alcohol, faces another challenge: climate change - and the industry is looking to data analytics and the potential of growing more heat-resistant cultivars as it adapts to the vagaries of the weather.
As the southwestern corner of the country - SA's biggest wine-producing region - becomes hotter because of climate change, wine producers could shift to warmer-climate wine varieties such as cabernet sauvignon rather than chardonnay, which is traditionally grown in cooler environments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.