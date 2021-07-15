Business

Moody's: SA unrest will prove costly for broader economic activity

15 July 2021 - 19:27 By Reuters
Members of the community come out in numbers to help with clean-up operations after days of looting and rioting in in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The unrest in SA will likely prove costly for the country in terms of damage to property, dampening subdued confidence and weighing on broader economic activity, ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.

The continent's most industrialised economy has been gripped by some of the worst violence in decades after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. The spate of arson and looting has destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed at least 70 people as the spasm of violence began to ebb on Thursday.

“The recent escalation of violence in several regions represents a manifestation of SA’s exposure to social risks inherent in its credit profile, stemming from the high levels of income inequality and unemployment, particularly among the youth,” Aurelien Mali, a senior credit analyst at Moody's, told Reuters.

“A protracted period of unrest would further complicate an already difficult challenge the authorities face in progressing the structural reform agenda, restoring the health of public finances and reviving longer-term growth prospects.”

READ MORE:

'How will I take care of my children?': Car dealership owner among business owners counting the costs of riots

"I feel like committing suicide because my livelihood has been taken away from me. I was sitting crying, helpless because I can't do anything."
News
12 hours ago

Insurance claims from riots seen at up to R10bn, says government insurer

Some 40,000 firms have been affected in the eThekwini municipality alone, with damages in the area put at R15bn.
News
13 hours ago

Durban port suffers fallout from looting, violence

Durban port has suffered major disruption after days of unrest, and operations have also been badly affected at the Richards Bay port and on a ...
News
1 day ago
