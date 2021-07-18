My Brilliant Career: Helping staff stay down to earth while up in the air
Matita Tshabalala is a human factors specialist at Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS)
18 July 2021 - 00:08
Tell me about the work you do at ATNS.
I have many duties, including:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.