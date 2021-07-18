Tongaat has bought time to make tough decisions on debt
Its plan now is to reduce debt by a further R3.2bn over the next 18 to 24 months to get it on a more stable footing
18 July 2021 - 00:14
Tongaat Hulett is making progress in turning around its business but it may have to make some difficult decisions further down the road as it seeks to reduce a debt pile that still dwarfs its market capitalisation.
Gavin Hudson, the former SABMiller executive brought in as CEO in February 2019, says these decisions may include a rights issue on its own, or one underpinned by a strategic investor, or, as a last resort, the sale of assets that could break up the group...
