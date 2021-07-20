Belgian independent power producer to stay put in SA despite unrest

A Belgian renewable energy company, with several projects in the pipeline, has vowed not to exit SA in the wake of unrest and uncertainty.

On Tuesday Upgrade Energy Africa, which has its headquarters in Belgium and offices in Johannesburg and Durban, said it would remain in the country “to help create and construct power supply through renewable energy projects”.

CEO Raf Vermeire, who returned to SA on Monday, said the company was undeterred by recent events.

He said despite many reports by local and overseas media that multinationals are being cautious and direct foreign investment is likely to be curtailed or withdrawn, Upgrade Energy’s view was “quite the opposite”.

“We entered the SA energy landscape in 2009 and established a subsidiary company, Upgrade Energy Africa. We have invested countless resources into the local economy.