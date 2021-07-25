ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New perils in tech future of romance
25 July 2021 - 05:03
The first international technology trade show since the start of the pandemic had little impact beyond the 10,000-odd delegates who made the trip to the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. When the event closed earlier this month, attendees had heard numerous sales pitches for 5G, but saw precious little in the way of new technology.
The highlight, as a result, was not a vision of the future of mobile, but rather of the future of romance...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.