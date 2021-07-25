Biovac's R2bn plan for vaccine production and export

The Cape Town company that has signed with Pfizer and BioNTech to produce their Covid vaccine for distribution in Africa is planning a new €130m (about R2bn) facility that could produce up to 500-million doses a year by 2026, and is in talks with development finance institutions (DFIs) to fund this.



The Biovac Institute, which was SA's only vaccine manufacturer until Aspen entered the market with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid vaccine earlier this year, is to start producing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the end of this year, ramping up to 100-million doses a year in terms of its agreement with the two companies...