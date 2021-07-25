Business

ICT services maintained after mall base stations hit

25 July 2021 - 05:04 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

About two dozen cellular base stations in shopping malls were damaged during the riots that swept KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week, but information and telecommunications services were maintained even as operators' stores were looted.

The ICT sector is still counting the cost, but it proved resilient in the face of some of the worst service disruption yet seen in SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Your body might age, but your spirit and finances should keep growing Business
  2. Sipho Maseko to quit Telkom in 2022 after successful nine-year stint as CEO Business
  3. APPLY TODAY | Master’s in entrepreneurship and new venture creation at Wits ... Business
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  5. Let this second semester be your second chance Business

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...