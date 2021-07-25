ICT services maintained after mall base stations hit
25 July 2021 - 05:04
About two dozen cellular base stations in shopping malls were damaged during the riots that swept KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week, but information and telecommunications services were maintained even as operators' stores were looted.
The ICT sector is still counting the cost, but it proved resilient in the face of some of the worst service disruption yet seen in SA...
