Business

Investors fret over SA unrest

Foreign firms say they won't leave, but more investments in doubt

25 July 2021 - 05:17 By NICK WILSON

The violent unrest that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng is unlikely to result in an exodus of large foreign companies from SA, but they may think twice about future investments.

Angela Russell, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in SA (Amcham), said that while US companies with operations in SA were committed to the country and unlikely to leave, there was now a "credibility question mark" that could affect future investment in SA. The initially slow response from the state's intelligence and security forces compounded this, she said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Your body might age, but your spirit and finances should keep growing Business
  2. Sipho Maseko to quit Telkom in 2022 after successful nine-year stint as CEO Business
  3. APPLY TODAY | Master’s in entrepreneurship and new venture creation at Wits ... Business
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  5. Let this second semester be your second chance Business

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...