KUSENI DLAMINI:Rebuilding from the chaos will need all social partners to play their part

Massmart, like other retailers, has been affected by the recent looting, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. We have now shifted our focus to recover, rebuild and reopen our affected stores and facilities. We are very determined to emerge stronger out of this.



The wanton destruction of property and loss of over 200 lives have been a huge setback in SA's economic growth- and job-creation projects. Business Unity SA estimates that it is likely to take 12 to 18 months to recover from the damage caused by the looting. What is unknown is how long it will take to regain the confidence of local and foreign investors...