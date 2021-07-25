Two Tokyo Olympics show long arc of Japan's tech decline

When Tokyo last hosted the Olympics, in 1964, the unveiling of a bullet train capable of the improbable speed of 210km/h heralded the dawn of a hi-tech era in Japan.



Within a decade and a half, innovations such as Sony's videocassette recorder, Toshiba's flash memory and Space Invaders, the arcade shoot-em-up that revolutionised the gaming industry, made Japan synonymous with global technological superiority, and the talk was of it overtaking the US as the world's biggest economy...