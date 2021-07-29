Property, retail firms bet on SA's townships despite unrest

Recent unrest in SA damaged hundreds of businesses but property developers and retailers say they remain committed to the fast-growing consumer markets of its predominantly black townships.

Riots broke out this month after former president Jacob Zuma handed himself in to start a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

More than 300 people died and about 3,000 stores were looted, more than half of them belonging to major retailers and fast food brands.

At least 161 shopping malls, 11 warehouses and eight factories suffered heavy damage, sites that include tenants such as grocery chain Shoprite and Walmart majority-owned Massmart.

The hardest hit areas included Durban's Umlazi and Johannesburg's Soweto and Alexandra townships.