ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The great office experiment begins
The word that is about to enter the human resources lexicon is experimentation
01 August 2021 - 00:02
As the world returns to the workplace, it is a very different environment to the days before the pandemic — but there won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach to the new order of the office. The word that is about to enter the human resources lexicon, it appears, is experimentation.
“The great hybrid work experiment is about to begin,” says Francine Katsoudas, executive vice-president of Cisco...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.