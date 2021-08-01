How to... Handle the move back to the office
Getting back to the office will not be a seamless process
01 August 2021 - 00:00
After almost 18 months of remote working, getting back to the office will not be a seamless process.
“There are no precedents to follow in the aftermath of a global pandemic. [But there are some] ‘must do’ actions that corporations, large and small, should consider when attracting new employees and welcoming back old staff,” says Linda Trim, director at workplace design company Giant Leap. She advises:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.