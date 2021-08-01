Business

Maersk commend Transnet’s handling of crisis

01 August 2021 - 00:03 By NICK WILSON

Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, has lauded Transnet’s handling of the recent cyber attack it experienced, saying that taking its entire IT system offline and then staggering its reintroduction was the correct approach.

Speaking from its own experience in 2017, when it became a victim of the NotPetya global ransomware attack that cost it more than $300m (about R4.3bn), the Danish giant said the best way to handle it was to take the entire system offline...

