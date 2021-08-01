MARK BARNES: Business must work with state to provide equal access to education

Business and government must set aside differences and craft a joint solution

Education is valuable. Education is expensive. Education is good business. Worldwide, we just need to find a balance. An education is an essential personal asset, as much as its absence is a liability. An education is not a selective birthright, and it cannot be inherited from your parents. But it can be your passport out of poverty, your ladder out of the dark gutter into the light of prosperity, a licence to earn a living, a foundation for self-respect.



It surely follows that it is in the national interest for all countries to provide the opportunity to be educated to all of its citizens, equally...