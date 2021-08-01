Business

Transnet cyber hack a warning of risk to SA

Country vulnerable as pandemic unleashes ransomware strikes

01 August 2021 - 00:05 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

You could call it the global third wave of cybercrime: the hacking of the Transnet information technology system in SA comes as the world grapples with an unprecedented level of hacking and ransomware attacks.

Transnet joins tens of thousands of victims of ransomware, in which hackers break into computer systems and encrypt or steal files in order to demand a ransom payment...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Huawei and Wavemaker launch new, innovative digital advertising platform Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Connect to the internet for less with Telkom DSL Business
  4. Learn communication skills for business success at Wits Plus Business
  5. APPLY TODAY | Master’s in entrepreneurship and new venture creation at Wits ... Business

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail