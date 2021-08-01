Transnet cyber hack a warning of risk to SA

Country vulnerable as pandemic unleashes ransomware strikes

You could call it the global third wave of cybercrime: the hacking of the Transnet information technology system in SA comes as the world grapples with an unprecedented level of hacking and ransomware attacks.



Transnet joins tens of thousands of victims of ransomware, in which hackers break into computer systems and encrypt or steal files in order to demand a ransom payment...