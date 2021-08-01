Business

THE BIG READ

Workplace becomes Covid ‘jab-space’

Private sector is vaccinating its staff as fast as supply permits

01 August 2021 - 00:07 By HILARY JOFFE

In a giant sports hall at the Sasol recreation club in Secunda, workers in overalls and high-visibility gear are moving along the line to get their vital signs checked and their arms jabbed with the Covid vaccine.

The vaccination site opened on Monday as the company seeks to inoculate 11,000 contractors and 8,000 of its own staff who will be involved in the annual maintenance shutdown of the Secunda synfuels plant, which starts late next month...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Huawei and Wavemaker launch new, innovative digital advertising platform Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Connect to the internet for less with Telkom DSL Business
  4. Learn communication skills for business success at Wits Plus Business
  5. APPLY TODAY | Master’s in entrepreneurship and new venture creation at Wits ... Business

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail