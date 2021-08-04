Business

Telkom appoints insider Serame Taukobong as CEO designate

04 August 2021 - 14:59 By Reuters
Telkom has appointed its head of consumer business, Serame Taukobong, to be group CEO designate, effective from October 1. Stock photo.
Telkom has appointed its head of consumer business, Serame Taukobong, to be group CEO designate, effective from October 1. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI

SA's third largest telecom company Telkom said on Wednesday it had appointed the head of its consumer business, Serame Taukobong, to be group CEO designate with effect from October 1.

Taukobong, who is also a group executive committee member, replaces Sipho Maseko who will step down at the end of June next year.

Taukobong joined Telkom in June 2018 and has extensive experience in telecommunications, having spent about 10 years at rival MTN Group, where he held several senior roles which included COO and later CEO of MTN Ghana, Telkom said.

As CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business, the mobile business customer base grew three-fold to 15-million and its revenue almost doubled to R20bn within a three-year period, Telkom said.

Under his leadership, the mobile arm has become the third largest mobile business in SA, it said.

“The board, Group CEO and the Group CEO Designate remain committed to structurally separate Telkom and unlock value for shareholders,” the partly state-owned operator added.

Among the value unlock exercises, Telkom is looking for investors for its mast and tower business, which it believes is undervalued, since it is trapped in the group structure.

The exercise was started by Maseko, who has been credited with successfully turning the operator around from a business facing declining fixed-line voice revenue to a digitally led one fit to compete with the top two players, MTN and Vodacom Group.

During this transition period, Taukobong will continue to have oversight of Telkom Consumer Business, while a recruitment process for his successor starts immediately, Telkom said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Will CEO still get to unbundle Telkom?

Sipho Maseko's departure from Telkom in June next year after what will be more than nine years as CEO has raised the question of who will oversee the ...
Business
1 week ago

ICT services maintained after mall base stations hit

The ICT sector is still counting the cost, but it proved resilient in the face of some of the worst service disruption yet seen in SA.
Business
1 week ago

Sipho Maseko to quit Telkom in 2022 after successful nine-year stint as CEO

Sipho Maseko is credited with changing the direction of Telkom from a declining fixed line business to a mobile data business which is driving ...
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. My Brilliant Career: Getting educated for jobs that don’t even exist yet Business
  2. Pandemic forces landlords to accept sharp rent cuts Business
  3. Commission can flip on Burger King deal, says Tembinkosi Bonakele Business
  4. Eskom seeks funds to go green Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...