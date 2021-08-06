Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria (UP) is among the top universities in Africa; home to one of Africa’s leading Masters in Business Administration programmes and internationally acclaimed for producing socially impactful research. In addition to providing the highest quality of academic teaching and learning to students tackling the opportunity of driving inclusivity from both rural and urban areas, UP is also committed to helping them leave university as confident, well-rounded and responsible citizens fully prepared for the wider world.

UP considers itself more than a university — it is a way of life underpinned by striving for excellence, giving back to society, and living an ethical, caring life

Providing mental health services

The Student Counselling Unit (SCU) offers its 50,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students support resources to optimise studying, make the best career choices and better manage their wellbeing. University students are particularly vulnerable to mental health struggles as they're often living away from home for the first time, navigating new social groups, and having to study independently.

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened this, and more students than ever before are disclosing mental health illnesses. SCU’s services, which include cognitive training, academic help, individual consultations, workshops, and webinars, are used by 16,000 students each year. Seeing first-hand the positive impact its services have on students, especially as lockdowns were put into place, SCU wanted to make them available to more students, 24 hours a day. The department turned to Dr Wimpie Beeken, senior IT project manager in the ICT Capability Development Management team, for help.

Enriching the student experience through technology

UP has long been at the forefront of using innovative technology to deliver a better student experience. Initiatives include the trailblazing UP Mobile app, a convenient way for students, staff and alumni to access a comprehensive range of university info, data and services, as well as the library assistant robot, known as Libby, built with Google technologies.

Many of the university’s exciting digital initiatives have benefited from the guidance of Beeken. With a team of 350 people Beeken is a passionate advocate about how technology is reshaping the future of education. “Our team develops projects across all aspects of university life to aid faculty and students,” he explains. “It’s exciting to lead these types of initiatives. We get to explore and use the latest technologies and apply them in a way that has a real impact on the lives of students.”