PODCAST | Unpacking the cabinet reshuffle and what it will mean for SA and its economy

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Hattingh, deputy director at the Free Market Foundation, an economic research and policy think-tank.

After a week of speculation around possible changes to some portfolios, President Cyril Ramaphosa made sweeping changes to cabinet and the national executive, including the replacement of finance minister Tito Mboweni with ANC economic head Enoch Godongwana.

Hattingh says Ramaphosa looks firmer and more confident in his presidency as he took political control of the intelligence portfolio into his own office, scrapping the ministry of state security. Former deputy minister of intelligence Zizi Kodwa, a trusted Ramaphosa ally, will be responsible for intelligence.

