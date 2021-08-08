Streaming? More like a flood now
This week MTN made its latest streaming move with an announcement by eMedia that it will launch an online viewing platform
08 August 2021 - 00:07
The launch of two new streaming options for South African consumers represents yet another leap for the streaming revolution in SA.
Coming amid cinema chain Ster-Kinekor's financial woes, the arrival of more competitors for consumer attention reaffirms the online entertainment shift...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.