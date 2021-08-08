Business

Streaming? More like a flood now

This week MTN made its latest streaming move with an announcement by eMedia that it will launch an online viewing platform

08 August 2021 - 00:07 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The launch of two new streaming options for South African consumers represents yet another leap for the streaming revolution in SA.

Coming amid cinema chain Ster-Kinekor's financial woes, the arrival of more competitors for consumer attention reaffirms the online entertainment shift...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. My Brilliant Career: Getting educated for jobs that don’t even exist yet Business
  2. Rethinking higher education: a solution for the missing middle Business
  3. Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria Business
  4. PODCAST | Unpacking the cabinet reshuffle and what it will mean for SA and its ... Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...