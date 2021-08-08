Strong bond market inflow boosts JSE
So far this year there have been positive inflows to the bond market of R34.7bn
08 August 2021 - 00:07
The violence and looting that erupted in parts of SA last month will hit GDP this year, but the JSE has largely shrugged off these events, with its bond market in particular experiencing strong foreign inflows that signal international investors are optimistic about the country's long-term prospects.
Leila Fourie, CEO of JSE Ltd, the company that operates Africa's largest stock exchange, said this "typically signals a level of confidence in government and a level of certainty in policy" on the part of investors, which is good news for SA as it "represents a turnaround in investor sentiment"...
