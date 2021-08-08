Business

Strong bond market inflow boosts JSE

So far this year there have been positive inflows to the bond market of R34.7bn

08 August 2021 - 00:07 By NICK WILSON

The violence and looting that erupted in parts of SA last month will hit GDP this year, but the JSE has largely shrugged off these events, with its bond market in particular experiencing strong foreign inflows that signal international investors are optimistic about the country's long-term prospects.

Leila Fourie, CEO of JSE Ltd, the company that operates Africa's largest stock exchange, said this "typically signals a level of confidence in government and a level of certainty in policy" on the part of investors, which is good news for SA as it "represents a turnaround in investor sentiment"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. My Brilliant Career: Getting educated for jobs that don’t even exist yet Business
  2. Rethinking higher education: a solution for the missing middle Business
  3. Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria Business
  4. PODCAST | Unpacking the cabinet reshuffle and what it will mean for SA and its ... Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...