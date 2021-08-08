Business

Strong jobs data from US

The jobs data followed news that in the second quarter the US economy fully recovered the sharp loss in output during the brief pandemic recession

08 August 2021 - 00:09 By

US job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the services industry, suggesting the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising by 938,000 in June, the labour department said in its employment report on Friday. Job gains were, however, flattered by shifts in seasonal employment at schools caused by the pandemic. The unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. My Brilliant Career: Getting educated for jobs that don’t even exist yet Business
  2. Rethinking higher education: a solution for the missing middle Business
  3. Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria Business
  4. PODCAST | Unpacking the cabinet reshuffle and what it will mean for SA and its ... Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...