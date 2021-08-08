Xiaomi smartphones come calling

Research firm Strategy Analytics released new data that showed Xiaomi had topped all vendors in Europe for the second quarter

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand that has emerged from below the radar to challenge the world's market leaders, has made its move on the South African market.



In the past month, separate research organisations said Xiaomi has become the second-biggest smartphone maker in the world and the No 1 brand in Europe. Market research firm Canalys released data that showed Xiaomi had overtaken Apple in the second quarter of 2021, with a 17% share of worldwide smartphone shipments...