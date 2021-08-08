Xiaomi smartphones come calling
Research firm Strategy Analytics released new data that showed Xiaomi had topped all vendors in Europe for the second quarter
08 August 2021 - 00:04
Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand that has emerged from below the radar to challenge the world's market leaders, has made its move on the South African market.
In the past month, separate research organisations said Xiaomi has become the second-biggest smartphone maker in the world and the No 1 brand in Europe. Market research firm Canalys released data that showed Xiaomi had overtaken Apple in the second quarter of 2021, with a 17% share of worldwide smartphone shipments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.