Business

Denel can turn a profit, but needs cash — interim CEO

11 August 2021 - 11:53 By Emma Rumney
Denel's restructuring plan will see it cut its operating divisions from six to two, with one focused on engineering and the other on manufacturing and maintenance. File photo.
Denel's restructuring plan will see it cut its operating divisions from six to two, with one focused on engineering and the other on manufacturing and maintenance. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

SA’s state defence firm Denel hopes to return to profitability within the next five years via a restructuring plan, but will require significant cash injections to make it happen, it said on Wednesday.

The company, which makes military equipment for SAs armed forces and for export, faces liquidity problems, is reliant on government bailouts and has so far struggled to implement its turnaround strategy.

Its problems worsened over the past year amid the coronavirus crisis and a series of board exits that were related to its budget woes, according to a senior official at the department of public enterprises (DPE).

On Wednesday, Denels interim CEO William Hlakoane said while a comprehensive restructuring plan would “revitalise” Denel and restore it to profitability within five years, significant cash injections would be required.

He said Denel was encouraged by the support of the DPE, which acknowledged there is a need to assist the company with its finances.

“I am positive the discussions with other government departments that have a keen interest in Denels survival, such as the National Treasury, will soon bear positive results,” he said.

Denels restructuring plan will see it cut its operating divisions from six to two, with one focused on engineering and the other on manufacturing and maintenance.

Hopes of asset sales by Denel, which made a R2bn loss in the year to March 2020, have yet to materialise. Hlakoane said the company could realise R1.5bn from these over the next five years.

However, he said, significant immediate cash injections were necessary to continue current operations, implement its plan and pay salaries, which he apologised for failing to honour in full.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Shaun Liebenberg: Put his business savvy to work at key SOE 1962-2021

Credited with turning around Denel before Zuma trashed it again
Business
2 months ago

Gigaba tells Zondo commission that vetting of board members was not 'robust' during his time

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba has admitted at the Zondo commission that vetting processes during his tenure were lax.
Politics
1 month ago

Bleak month-end for Denel staff with just 20% of their salaries to be paid

Armoured-car and artillery manufacturer Denel Land Systems says honouring its wage bill in the next few months will be difficult as its cash woes ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Rethinking higher education: a solution for the missing middle Business
  2. HILARY JOFFE: Cabinet's less glamorous posts are where rubber hits the road Business
  3. Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria Business
  4. OBITUARY: Johan van Zyl: built Toyota SA into powerhouse | 1958-2021 Business
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: No cheer for 11th communications minister in 12 years Business

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona