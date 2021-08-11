Business

Momentum Metropolitan retains level 1 BBBEE status for three years in a row

More Black-owned businesses now form part of Momentum Metropolitan’s supply chain

11 August 2021 - 09:00
Black employees, who constitute more 78% of the group’s employee base, will receive at least 85% of the economic benefits from the scheme.
Image: Supplied/Momentum Metropolitan

For Momentum Metropolitan, B-BBEE isn’t just about ticking boxes. Its reforms and transformation continue to occur at all levels, placing emphasis on access and growth for all, a home for all employees and a future for all stakeholders.

The future hinges on collaboration and providing equity. This is why, in 2021, Momentum Metropolitan launched iSabelo – an initiative that enables employees to become shareholders and co-owners of the business.

Its commitment to transformation has seen an uptick in the employment and promotion of Black employees. In the interest of parity, more Black-owned businesses now form part of Momentum Metropolitan’s supply chain.

Momentum Metropolitan believes empowering fellow South Africans is the catalyst to creating social change. Its youth programme helps young people be financially responsible and literate.

Through social intervention and internal reform Momentum Metropolitan is increasing youth employment, bolstering financial education and diversifying its workforce.

Transformation and contributing to social change are not just buzzwords. They are the organisation’s driving force and its core purpose: Enabling businesses and people from all walks of life to achieve their financial goals and life aspirations.

