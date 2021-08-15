Business

A pick-me-up for rooibos

There are about 350 commercial and 100 emerging rooibos farmers, who have battled through several years of dry conditions

15 August 2021 - 00:14 By Agency Staff

Come midsummer, when rooibos farmers begin to harvest their crop, they will be the first generation to grow and sell a tea with a unique regional status, a designation awarded to other such products as French champagne.

In June, rooibos tea became the first African product to get such status in the EU. Farmers and agricultural experts hope the EU's treatment of rooibos could help boost demand and improve the crop's profitability...

