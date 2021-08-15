ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Storage so seamless you forget it's there

Flash storage uses high-speed, electrically programmable memory, hence its name: it writes and accesses data in a flash

It was on a golf course that technology executive Daniel Teixeira gained one of his most significant insights into customer needs. In late 2019, Pure Storage's systems engineering manager for SA was attending a golf day when he asked a fellow player what his experience had been on the Pure platform. The response: "You know what? Today is the first time I've actually thought about storage in a long time."



Teixeira says he realised that was exactly what he wanted customers to experience...